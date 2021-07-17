Css LLC Il Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,790 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPOF. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,137,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $207,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $4,498,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 272.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.