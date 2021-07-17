Css LLC Il Buys New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

