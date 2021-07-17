CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.55. CSP shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,559 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

