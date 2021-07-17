CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CRY opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CryoLife by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CryoLife by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CryoLife by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

