Crowns 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00018593 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $10.15 million and $5.18 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00815512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,447 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.