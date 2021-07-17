Crown Trading Down 18.1% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Crown has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,666.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01381934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00390294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00077265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003938 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,630,355 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.