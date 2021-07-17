Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05. Crown has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.