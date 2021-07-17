Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.23.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $203.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

