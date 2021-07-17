CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $776,575.02 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

