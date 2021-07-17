Critical Survey: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Materials and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.81 $3.62 billion $4.17 30.74 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,229.68 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $153.96, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for processing flexible substrates. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

