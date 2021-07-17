Critical Review: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CMC Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CMC Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMC Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.65 $142.83 million $7.47 18.63 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.72 $84.72 million N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk & Volatility

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 2 5 0 2.33 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.97% 12.04% 7.08%

Summary

CMC Materials beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

