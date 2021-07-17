Critical Review: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.86 -$122.00 million $0.17 117.24 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 7 0 2.70 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

