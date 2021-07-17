Critical Contrast: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) versus BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invent Ventures and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIO-key International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. Given BIO-key International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -167.90% -45.22% -38.27%

Risk & Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.93, meaning that its stock price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invent Ventures and BIO-key International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International $2.84 million 8.62 -$9.67 million N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc. engages in designing, building and financing technology companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

