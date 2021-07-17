Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 431.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 227.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

