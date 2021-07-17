Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCAP stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,156 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 58.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

