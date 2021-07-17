Crescat Portfolio Management L Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L acquired 1,250,000 shares of Timberline Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS TLRS opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.22. Timberline Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

