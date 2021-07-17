Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,748 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 256,307 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.50% of Cree worth $62,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 353,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Cree by 869.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,838 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 85,058 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $2,823,000.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

