Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GJNSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

