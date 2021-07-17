Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of EBCOY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Ebara has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

