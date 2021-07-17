Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €95.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

Shares of HFG opened at €81.96 ($96.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.08.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

