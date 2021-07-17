Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,304 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lannett were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE LCI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

