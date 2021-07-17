Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,347 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.02 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

