Credit Suisse AG Has $1.63 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $143,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $4,487,196. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.16. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

