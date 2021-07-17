Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 25,000 Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25. Direxion Connected Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

