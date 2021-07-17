Credit Suisse AG Acquires 86,381 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.