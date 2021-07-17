Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Coupang alerts:

NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.