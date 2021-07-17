County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $13.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.95 million and the highest is $13.20 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

