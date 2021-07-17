Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.31 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

