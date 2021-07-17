Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $99,999.20 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20.

CRVS opened at $2.31 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

