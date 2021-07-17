Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $99,999.20 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20.
CRVS opened at $2.31 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.