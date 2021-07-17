Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in June

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The company has a market cap of $960.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

