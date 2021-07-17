Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

