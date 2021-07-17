CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CorMedix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

CRMD opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $238.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

