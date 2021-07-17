CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

