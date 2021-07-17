Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

