Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

