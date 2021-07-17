Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

