Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

