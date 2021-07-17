Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WestRock by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

