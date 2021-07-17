Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

