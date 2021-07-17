Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38). 487,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 895,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.28.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

