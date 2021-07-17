Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Trading Down 4.3%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

