ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

