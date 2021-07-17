Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CSU stock opened at C$1,907.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,815.08. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,947.60. The company has a market cap of C$40.42 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.4199967 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were paid a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

