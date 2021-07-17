Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

STZ opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

