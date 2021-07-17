Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

