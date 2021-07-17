Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

