Comparing iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datadog and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datadog and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 7 11 0 2.53 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $109.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 53.47 -$24.55 million N/A N/A iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.