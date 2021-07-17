Comparing HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get HempAmericana alerts:

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.88% 20.36% 5.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HempAmericana and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amcor $12.47 billion 1.43 $612.20 million $0.64 17.88

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HempAmericana and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 1 5 3 0 2.22

Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Summary

Amcor beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.