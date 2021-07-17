Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 2.6% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. 21,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,038,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.