Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 2.6% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. 21,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,038,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
