Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 150,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,431. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

